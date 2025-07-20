Kanwar Yatra: CM Yogi showers flower petals on Shiva devotees, says miscreants trying to defame it

Meerut/Lucknow, July 20 Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended heartfelt welcome to the devotees of Lord Shiva taking part in the sacred Kanwar Yatra across western Uttar Pradesh and showered flower petals on them.

Demonstrating respect for their faith and dedication, the Chief Minister showered flowers on the Kanwariyas on the streets of Meerut, while paying similar tribute from a helicopter in other districts.

Later, in a press conference in Meerut, the Chief Minister sent out a warning of sorts to the miscreants attempting to defame the Yatra or compromise with its sanctity.

He said that some ‘motivated elements’ with malicious intent are attempting to defame this holy journey, especially through social media. He said that such people will be identified and strict action taken against them.

“I extend heartfelt greetings to all devotees in this auspicious month of Sawan,” CM Yogi said. “

“Lakhs of Lord Shiva bhakts from across the country are collecting holy waters of the Ganga from Haridwar to perform Jalabhishek at revered temples like Baba Aughadnath, Pura Mahadev, and Dudheshwarnath. It is heartening to see enthusiastic participation from people of all age groups, youth, women, children, and the elderly, creating a beautiful expression of social harmony,” he said.

The Chief Minister underscored that while most devotees uphold the sanctity of the Yatra, some anti-social elements are conspiring to malign it.

“It is the responsibility of every Kanwar Sangh and every Shiv bhakt to expose such elements and immediately inform the authorities. The entire Yatra route is under CCTV surveillance, and once the Yatra concludes, strict action will be taken against those identified. Their posters will also be displayed publicly,” he stated.

Highlighting the extensive preparations made for the smooth conduct of the Yatra, CM Yogi said that the government, along with the administration, voluntary organizations, and religious institutions, has ensured comprehensive arrangements for the comfort and safety of the devotees.

“From pandals and welcome camps to provisions for drinking water, first aid, and rest areas, every effort has been made to make this Yatra hassle-free,” he said.

The Chief Minister also urged devotees to maintain cleanliness during the pilgrimage.

“Do not litter roads, intersections, or public places. The dignity of this sacred journey must be preserved. Shiv bhakts should walk with a spirit of public welfare and remain mindful of not causing inconvenience to others,” he appealed.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, CM Yogi remarked that before 2017, such sacred pilgrimages were neither supported nor respected; they were obstructed.

“Today, with a government that values and protects faith, it is the collective duty of all devotees to carry forward this tradition with peace and respect,” he said.

