Kanwar Yatra: Upholding sacred Hindu practices in contemporary times

New Delhi, July 31 In Hindu Dharma, the importance of purity - both physical and spiritual - during pilgrimages is emphasised in ancient scriptures. These texts highlight the need for maintaining dietary purity and aligning one’s actions with sattvic principles.

The Kanwar Yatra, Bharat's largest annual religious journey, exemplifies these principles as devotees walk hundreds of kilometres, reflecting a profound blend of faith, tradition, and cultural resilience. During the month of Shravan, typically between July and August, millions of devotees, known as Kanwariyas, undertake this sacred journey to collect holy water from the Ganga River and offer it at Shiva temples. This pilgrimage is deeply embedded in Hindu religious practices and holds significant historical, religious, and cultural importance.

Historical significance

The origins of the Kanwar Yatra are found in ancient Hindu texts. This tradition has been perpetuated through the ages, with references in various texts. The pilgrimage is associated with the story of the Samudra Manthan, where gods (Devas) and demons (Asuras) churned the ocean to obtain Amrita, the nectar of immortality. Among the treasures that emerged was deadly poison. To save the cosmos, Lord Shiva consumed the poison, earning the name Neelkanth. To alleviate the burning sensation, the gods offered him the cooling water of the Ganga. This divine act and the subsequent offering of Ganga water to Shiva are central to the Kanwar Yatra's historical narrative.

Religious significance

The Kanwar Yatra is a demonstration of enduring devotion to Lord Shiva. Carrying the Kanwar - a bamboo pole with pots of holy water - symbolises the devotees' dedication and desire for Shiva's blessings. This pilgrimage is not just a physical journey but a spiritual odyssey, allowing Kanwariyas to show their faith. The Ganges water, known for its purifying properties, is believed to cleanse sins and grant spiritual merit. The Yatra culminates in pouring this sacred water on the Shiva Lingam, the symbolic representation of Lord Shiva, as an offering of gratitude and supplication.

Cultural significance

The Kanwar Yatra brings together people from diverse backgrounds, creating a unique space for devotion and cultural identity. Thousands of Kanwariyas, clad in saffron, walking barefoot, and chanting hymns, manifest collective spirituality. This pilgrimage highlights the resilience of devotees, many of whom come from economically marginalised backgrounds. For these young men, the Kanwar Yatra is not just a ritual but a means to transcend socio-economic hardships and find strength in faith.

The Yatra has become a significant cultural phenomenon, with local communities providing support through stands, rest camps, and volunteer services. This reflects the spirit of selfless service and the deep-rooted values of hospitality and compassion in Indian society.

Philosophical reflections

The Kanwar Yatra serves as a metaphor for the human condition, representing the journey of life with its trials and transcendence. The physical hardship endured mirrors the spiritual struggles in the quest for enlightenment. Carrying the Kanwar symbolises the balance between material and spiritual pursuits. In identifying with Shiva, who embodies both asceticism and sovereignty, devotees reflect on their dual nature and the possibility of achieving harmony and self-mastery.

In a broader context, the Kanwar Yatra can be seen as a form of moral protest against the forces of global neoliberalism. It provides a space for recognition and resistance, where the marginalised assert their dignity through faith and devotion. This pilgrimage is a dynamic space for social and spiritual affirmation.

Dietary purity and pilgrimages

The principle that food influences the mind, intellect, and intentions is central to Hindu belief. Therefore, consuming the right food is crucial for spiritual and devotional practices, especially during pilgrimages. Hinduism classifies food into three types: sattvic (pure), rajasic (stimulating), and tamasic (dulling). Sattvic food, typically vegetarian, promotes clarity, tranquillity, and spiritual growth, helping pilgrims remain focused and pure. Pure food enhances the effectiveness of rituals and prayers, as impurities in the diet can detract from spiritual states. Pilgrims also aim to respect sacred spaces by maintaining physical and spiritual cleanliness through dietary choices.

Ethical considerations are crucial during pilgrimages, particularly the principle of ahimsa, or non-violence. Abstaining from meat during a pilgrimage aligns with this core tenet, showcasing compassion for all living beings and adhering to spiritual ideals. Pilgrimages are both physical and spiritual journeys. Dietary purity connects modern pilgrims with ancient practices and reinforces their dedication to spiritual growth and self-purification. Renouncing certain foods symbolises renouncing worldly pleasures, aiming for spiritual liberation (moksha). Overall, dietary purity supports spiritual purity, health, ethical principles, communal harmony, and discipline, deepening the pilgrim's connection with the divine.

Ancient scriptures on dietary purity

Hindu scriptures like the Manusmriti, Atharva Veda, Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita, and Garuda Purana emphasise the importance of sattvic food during religious practices and pilgrimages. These texts provide guidelines on maintaining physical and spiritual cleanliness. The concept of purity in Vedic literature includes eating pure, wholesome food for physical health and mental clarity, essential for spiritual practices. Impure foods, such as those that are stale, processed, or obtained through violence, are discouraged as they are considered tamasic or rajasic. Ritual purity extends to dietary habits, where consuming pure food maintains the sanctity of body and mind.

Mahabharata, Anushasana Parva 115.16: "Anāmayam saṃvibhāgo māṃsatyāgāt prajāyate | na tat phalam prapadyante yathā māṃsaniṣevaṇāt" (Health arises from abstaining from meat. The benefits obtained from abstaining from meat cannot be equalled by any other means).

Bhagavad Gita 17.7-8: "Ayuḥ-sattva-balārogya-sukha-prīti-vivardhanāḥ | rasyāḥ snigdhāḥ sthirā hṛidyā āhārāḥ sāttvika-priyāḥ" (Foods that increase life, purify one's existence, give strength, health, happiness, and satisfaction, which are juicy, fatty, wholesome, and pleasing to the heart, are dear to those in the mode of goodness (sattva)).

The Kanwar Yatra intertwines historical, religious, cultural, and philosophical threads, inspiring millions. It honours Lord Shiva and celebrates humanity's quest for divine connection. This pilgrimage bridges regional differences in India, uniting devotees in shared reverence.

Will these practices of maintaining purity in religious observances continue to hold their sacred significance in the face of modern challenges?

(The writer is an author & columnist and her latest book is Blood in the Sea: The Dark History of Hindu Oppression in Goa)

