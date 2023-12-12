Kapil Dev, Jonty Rhodes to create awareness on homeopathy in UP

Lucknow, Dec 12 Eminent cricketers, politicians, poets and homeopathic practitioners will come together under one roof to raise awareness about homeopathic medicine and treatment during the ‘Homeopathic Revolution-2023,’ a conference, scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh (UP) on December 24.

Cricketers like Kapil Dev, Madan Lal, Jonty Rhodes and poet Kumar Vishwas will be felicitated at the function.

According to the organiser and homeopathy practitioner, Dr Nitish Chandra Dubey, among the politicians, Union minister Ashwini Chaubey, Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak will be guests at the conference.

Over 2500 doctors, researchers, and medical students from all over the country will attend the conference.

“The event will discuss the evidence-based use of homeopathic medicines,” Dubey added.

“ADG UP Police IPS Navneet Sekera will deliver a motivational dialogue for the doctors to live a stress-free life and discuss the drawbacks of social media,” he added.

