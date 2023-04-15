Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Arvind Kejriwal says BJP wants Opposition-free India

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal hit out at the BJP over the CBI summoning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind, alleging that the ruling party wants to establish an Opposition-free India and is seeking to malign the image of leaders who stand up against it.

Sibal urged all Opposition parties to speak up in one voice against this misuse of probe agencies and asserted that it will be difficult to take on the BJP until all such parties stand together.

They (the BJP) want an Opposition-free India and are targeting all Opposition leaders. We’ve seen how they have targeted Opposition chief ministers of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and other leaders, he said in a statement.

Sibal also alleged that the BJP has misused provisions of the Tenth Schedule to topple elected governments. That is why the ruling party knows how many seats they will get in advance, he added.

Sibal said he had predicted the action against Kejriwal as he was taking on the government and it was in line with the targeting of other Opposition leaders.

CBI on Friday summoned Kejriwal to appear before it on April 16 in connection with the excise policy scam case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested last month.