Kapil Sibal quits Congress sinking ship, files nomination for Rajya Sabha with Samajwadi Party

Kapil Sibal on Thursday, 25 May said that he had resigned from the Congress on 16 May. The statement by Sibal, as quoted by ANI, came after he filed the nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.Sibal is known to have close ties with the Yadav family as a senior advocate. Sibal had argued in January 2017 (during the Yadav family feud) at the Election Commission that Akhilesh Yadav should get the 'Bicycle' symbol. And eventually, Akhilesh got the symbol.