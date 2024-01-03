Kar Sevak row: BJP stages protest across K’taka condemning Hubballi man’s arrest

Bengaluru, Jan 3 The Karnataka BJP staged a protest across the state on Wednesday condemning the arrest of an alleged Kar Sevak, Srikanth Poojari, in Hubballi in connection with a 31-year-old case of arson during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

The Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, led the agitation in Hubballi city and the protest was staged in front of the Hubballi Shehar Police Station in spite of refusal of permission by the authorities.

State BJP President BY Vijayendra led the protest at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru even as the saffron party staged a protest in all district headquarters of the state and urged the Congress Government to immediately release Srikanth Poojari.

Addressing the gathering, R Ashoka stated, “The Congress Government is conspiring to arrest Ram bhakts. There are about 56,000 police cases pending in the state. Why are they focusing on one case in Hubballi? Is it tenable to arrest a Kar Sevak? Why is Congress angry with Lord Ram?”

“The cases are lodged against Hindu activists selectively. Srikanth Poojari should be released from prison immediately. Even I have a case against me, let them initiate arrest proceedings,” Ashoka challenged.

“Are you doing this out of fear of losing elections,” he taunted the Congress.

Ashoka raised slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar from the stage.

The protestors also raised “mata, mata, Bharat mata” slogans. “We have come here as Ram bhakts, don’t compel us to become Lord Hanuman,” he warned.

“All across the country people are celebrating the inauguration of the Ram Temple. The Siddaramaiah Government wants to pass on the message to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi that the party is well-placed in the state to be able to arrest Hindu activists and Ram bhakts,” Ashoka alleged.

“I had worked as a Home Minister. I can read the developments. The Siddaramaiah Government is instilling fear among Ram bhakts. Through this tactic, the government wants Hindu activists and Ram bhakts to remain indoors at the time of inauguration of the Ram mandir,” he claimed.

“What more can be expected from those who make Tipu Sultan, a coward who killed lakhs of Hindus and imprisoned Mysuru kings to take over their kingdoms, their model?” Ashoka charged.

Vijayendra stated that the ruling anti-Ram government was not able to tolerate the construction of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya and was trying to prevent the distribution of ‘Mantrakhsate’ sacred rice grains by Ram bhakts.

“The Congress ministers are issuing irresponsible statements on Lord Ram. The government is arresting Ram bhakts by reopening 31-year-old cases. This government needs to be taught a befitting lesson for its anti-Hindu stand,” he stated.

BJP MLA and General Secretary V Sunil Kumar said that even after the Supreme Court judgment allowing the construction of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya, cases were lodged against Ram bhakts. The anti-Hindu stand of Siddaramaiah is exposed, he added.

