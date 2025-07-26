Kargil hero Nawab Wasim survived 7 bullets, fought on - now trains future football stars

Ramnagar, July 26 Every year, as India marks Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, the nation salutes the bravery and sacrifice of its soldiers who repelled enemy forces from the icy heights of Kargil in 1999. Among the countless tales of valour, one that continues to inspire generations is that of Subedar Major Nawab Wasim ur Rehman, a war hero from Ramnagar, Uttarakhand, who stood his ground and kept fighting for 20 minutes even after being hit by seven bullets.

When the Kargil war erupted between India and Pakistan, brave soldiers from every corner of the country were deployed to the treacherous, snow-covered battlegrounds. Around 75 soldiers from Uttarakhand laid down their lives, and many others sustained serious injuries. One of them was Nawab Wasim from Nainital district, who was struck by seven AK-47 bullets - six in his right leg and one in his left - yet continued to fight alongside his battalion.

“That morning was not ordinary,” recalls Nawab Wasim.

“We were advancing near Tiger Hill when enemy gunfire rained down upon us. My comrade, Captain Sumit Rai, was martyred in the initial assault. We knew retreat was not an option. If we stepped back, we would lose the nation’s honour.”

Originally from Lansdowne in Pauri Garhwal, Nawab Wasim joined the Garhwal Rifles in 1990. After serving for two years in Kupwara (Jammu & Kashmir), he was slated to move to Joshimath, but the onset of the Kargil War rerouted him straight to the frontlines—perched at a staggering altitude of 4,700 metres.

“The enemy was stationed at a higher elevation. Bullets and mortars were raining down from above. We kept climbing through the night. Amid chaos, six bullets tore through my right leg and one into the left. But I felt no pain, only the fire to defeat the enemy. I kept firing, unaware of my injuries. It was only when I tried to stand and couldn’t that I realised I had been hit," he told IANS.

Wasim was eventually airlifted and treated by Major General Chopra, who performed the surgery that saved his legs. After a long recovery, Nawab Wasim stood once again, both literally and symbolically, as a pillar of courage and resilience.

After nearly 20 years of service, Nawab Wasim retired from the Indian Army in 2019 with the rank of Subedar Major. But his mission did not end there. Today, he continues to serve, not on the battlefield, but on the football field.

Now settled in Ramnagar, Wasim has dedicated himself to uplifting local youth. Disturbed by the growing menace of drug abuse and directionless adolescence, he decided to channel his energy into coaching. He now trains over 150 children from Ramnagar and surrounding areas - free of cost - in football. His passion and discipline have turned his coaching ground into more than just a place for sport; it has become a school of values.

“Seeing children fall prey to drugs is heartbreaking,” he said.

"We fought for this country, took bullets for it. Now, I fight to save its future. Sports can instil discipline, self-confidence, and patriotism. That’s my new mission.”

Thanks to his efforts, several of his students have gone on to play at the national level, a testament to his mentorship and the spirit of never giving up.

His football ground in Ramnagar has become a beacon of hope, a space where young minds are shaped, and hearts are inspired to love and serve the nation.

“All we ask is for the country to remember us. Let future generations know the price that was paid for the freedom they enjoy today," he added.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26th, honouring India’s hard-earned triumph in the Kargil War of 1999. The conflict started in May 1999 when Pakistani troops, disguised as militants, covertly occupied key high-altitude positions in the Kargil region of India. To regain control, the Indian Army initiated “Operation Vijay”, a challenging mission to recapture these perilous mountain heights under harsh weather conditions.

