Kargil Vijay Divas 2024: Indian Army Will Give Befitting Reply to Pakistan for Terrorism, Says PM Narendra Modi in Ladakh (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Pakistan during Kargil Vijay Divas celebrations on Friday, July 26 and said the Indian Army will give a befitting reply to the Asian country for spreading terrorist activities.

“Pakistan has failed in all its nefarious attempts in the past. But Pakistan has not learned anything from its history. It is trying to keep itself relevant with the help of terrorism and proxy war,” PM Modi said during 25th anniversary celebrations of India’s victory in the Kargil War at Drass.

#WATCH | Ladakh: PM Narendra Modi says, "Pakistan has failed in all its nefarious attempts in the past. But Pakistan has not learned anything from its history. It is trying to keep itself relevant with the help of terrorism and proxy war. Today I am speaking from a place where… pic.twitter.com/HQbzjcVKVq — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2024

Modi added the Indian Army would crush their nefarious attempts. “Today I am speaking from a place where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly; I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed. Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force and the enemy will be given a befitting reply."

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Kargil War Martyrs in Drass (Watch Video)

The prime minister said Kargil Vijay Diwas tells us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal. The prime minister paid homage to the Kargil war martyrs to mark the 25th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war. The prime minister laid a floral wreath at the Drass War Memorial to pay tributes to officers and soldiers of the armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.