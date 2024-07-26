Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Pakistan Has Not Learnt Any Lessons From History, Says PM Modi

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Pakistan has not learnt any lessons from history, consistently facing defeat during its misadventures. While paying tribute to the soldiers, he emphasized the nation's respect for the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces.

Pakistan faced defeat whenever it has carried out any misadventure. It has not learned any lessons from history, he said. "At a ceremony on Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that in Kargil, India not only emerged victorious in the war but also set a remarkable example of truth, restraint, and strength," he stated.

"Our bravehearts will crush terrorism and enemy will be given a befitting response," he asserted while holding that Pakistan is trying to remain relevant through terror and proxy war.