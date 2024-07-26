Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Kargil War Martyrs in Drass (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to the Kargil war martyrs to mark the 25th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war. Modi laid a floral wreath at the Drass War Memorial, honoring the officers and soldiers of the armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

Addressing a gathering at Kargil War Memorial, PM Modi lashed out at Pakistan, “Pakistan has failed in all its nefarious attempts in the past. But Pakistan has not learned anything from its history. It is trying to keep itself relevant with the help of terrorism and proxy war," he said.

Modi assured that the Indian Army would crush any future attempts. “Today I am speaking from a place where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly; I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed. Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force and the enemy will be given a befitting reply," he added.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay," declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan.