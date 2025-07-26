Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Rajnath Singh Pay Tribute to Martyrs

On the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to the armed forces and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. In a tweet in Hindi, PM Modi said, their "passion to to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation."

देशवासियों को कारगिल विजय दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। यह अवसर हमें मां भारती के उन वीर सपूतों के अप्रतिम साहस और शौर्य का स्मरण कराता है, जिन्होंने देश के आत्मसम्मान की रक्षा के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित कर दिया। मातृभूमि के लिए मर-मिटने का उनका जज्बा हर पीढ़ी को प्रेरित करता रहेगा। जय… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2025

"Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This occasion reminds us of the unparalleled courage and valor of those brave sons of Mother India who dedicated their lives to protect the nation's pride. Their passion to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation. Jai Hind," PM Modi wrote on X.

Also Read | Army Training Command in Shimla commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas with grandeur.

The Kargil war lasted more than 60 days and ended with India regaining control of all the previously held territory.

कारगिल विजय दिवस के अवसर पर मैं मातृभूमि के लिए प्राण न्योछावर करने वाले वीर सैनिकों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करती हूं। यह दिवस हमारे जवानों की असाधारण वीरता, साहस एवं दृढ़ संकल्प का प्रतीक है। देश के प्रति उनका समर्पण और सर्वोच्च बलिदान देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा।

जय… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute and praised Indian Armed Forces for their "extraordinary valour, courage, and steadfast determination." "On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day symbolises the extraordinary valour, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!," she added.

The Indian armed forces had successfully carried out the "Operation Vijay" by defeating Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay heartfelt tributes to our bravehearts who displayed extraordinary courage, grit and determination in defending our nation's honour in the toughest of terrains. Their supreme sacrifice during Kargil war is a timeless reminder of the unwavering resolve… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2025

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay heartfelt tributes to our bravehearts who displayed extraordinary courage, grit and determination in defending our nation's honour in the toughest of terrains. Their supreme sacrifice during Kargil war is a timeless reminder of the unwavering resolve of our Armed Forces. India shall remain forever indebted to their service."

#WATCH | Dras, Kargil | Families search and get photographed with nameplates of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the 1999 Kargil War on the occasion of 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas



Visuals from Kargil War Memorial pic.twitter.com/VxOSMoQsea — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2025

Families at Dras, Kargil, search and get photographed with nameplates of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the 1999 Kargil War on the occasion of 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, participate in Padyatra and pay homage to honour the valour of the army personnel who lost their life in the line of action during the Kargil War of 1999 on Kargil Vijay Divas 2025. Students and local people also participate in the occasion.

A participating student said, "We have come here for Padyatra for the remembrance of the brave soldiers who laid their lives... We thank the Indian army for organising such a program... Many lost their family members, which is not ordinary, and thus this Padyatra."