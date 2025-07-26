Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army Chief warns terror supporters, reaffirms India's resolve to protect sovereignty

Drass (Ladakh), July 26 Marking the 26th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said that continuing the legacy of Operation Vijay, the Indian Armed Forces once again thwarted Pakistan's aggressive military actions, sending a strong and clear message that those who support and facilitate terrorism will not be spared.

Speaking at a commemorative ceremony held at Drass in Ladakh to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas, General Dwivedi paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War while defending the nation’s sovereignty.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "Today, I feel extremely proud and emotional to be standing on this sacred battlefield of Drass where our valiant soldiers gave their supreme sacrifice in defence of the nation. I feel honoured on this auspicious occasion, remembering those immortal martyrs and commemorating the 26th anniversary of the historic victory over the evil designs of Pakistan. This is the fourth consecutive time that I am being honoured in this auspicious event of Kargil Vijay Diwas at Kargil War Memorial -- twice as Northern Army Commander and now as the Chief of Army Staff."

He extended his heartfelt gratitude to the parents, Veer Naris, and the families of the fallen heroes of the Kargil War.

"You gave the country your bravehearts; your courage, patience and sacrifice are an inspiration for all of us. Today, the whole country pays tribute to your incomparable sacrifice and unwavering patriotism," he said.

Recalling key developments from 2024, General Dwivedi highlighted the commencement of construction work on the Shinku La tunnel during the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said it was a matter of pride that Kargil Vijay Diwas had evolved beyond a military event and had become a nationwide celebration.

"Today we stand under the towers of Tololing, Tiger Hill and Point 4875, and we remember not only that war but also the spirit shown by those warriors. We remember the determination in their eyes, the indomitable courage with which they overcame every difficulty. We remember the cry, the warning, the vow that came out of the mouth of every warrior. We pay our respects to those brave heroes who sacrificed their lives so that we could live a life of peace with dignity," he said.

Reflecting on the 1999 conflict, the Army Chief said, "In the year 1999, the Indian Army achieved an unprecedented victory on the high peaks of Kargil under Operation Vijay. In that war, the Indian Army drove out the Pakistani soldiers and infiltrators sitting on these high hills and made the Indian Army hoist the flag on these snowy mountains. This was the moment when India made it clear that no evil intention will be allowed inside its borders, no harm will be done to the unity and integrity of India."

General Dwivedi further emphasised that this tradition of unwavering resolve continued during the recent Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Army, with the same courage and determination, decisively targeted Pakistan-backed terrorist infrastructure while effectively neutralising other hostile actions from across the border.

"Operation Sindoor is our resolve, message and answer," he stated.

Referring to the terror attack in Pahalgam, he said, "The cowardly attack by the terrorists in Pahalgam was a deep blow to the entire country. However, this time India did not express any doubt, but the decision of the government was that the answer would be decisive. With the unwavering trust of the countrymen and the strategic freedom granted by the Government, the Indian Service gave a determined, precise and decisive response."

He revealed that the Indian Armed Forces destroyed nine high-value terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the night of May 6–7.

"We hit the targets without causing any harm to any innocent civilians. It was a clear message that those who support terrorism will no longer be spared," the Army Chief added.

He also spoke about how the Armed Forces responded to Pakistan's military actions between May 7 and 9.

"Our Army Air Defence stood like an invincible wall -- which neither fear nor hatred could distinguish. All this happened under a Whole-of-Nation Approach where the Army, Air Force, Navy and other government departments stood together," he said.

"All forces that are trying to undermine the sovereignty, integrity or public interest of India have been given a befitting reply, and will continue to be given," he asserted.

The Army Chief underlined the Indian Army's evolution into a modern and future-ready force.

He spoke about the formation of all-arms brigades named 'Rudra' that integrate various combat units such as infantry, mechanised infantry, armoured units, artillery, special forces and unmanned aerial systems, along with specially designed logistics and combat support systems.

"In the same sequence, agile and lethal special forces units have been formed in the form of 'Bhairav' Light Commando Battalions, which are ready to surprise the enemy on the borders. Drone Platoons have been set up in every infantry battalion, and the artillery has been provided with 'Divyastra batteries' and Loiter Munition Batteries to enhance the firepower manifold. The Army Air Defence is being equipped with indigenous missile systems," General Dwivedi said.

He stressed that the Indian Army is fully prepared to help realise the dream of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 -- the centenary of India's independence.

"Our biggest strength in this nation-building is our huge service family. There are about 1.3 crore soldiers in the community. This includes serving soldiers, their families, veterans, and families of martyred soldiers," he said.

Citing Ladakh as an example, the Army Chief said that thousands of soldiers and many veterans live in the region and that the Army not only defends the country but also plays a significant role in national development, particularly in border areas.

"In Ladakh itself, several dual-use infrastructure roads, bridges and networks are being developed to ensure basic amenities for both the services and local citizens," he said.

He highlighted development efforts under the Vibrant Village Programme and added that to promote border tourism, initiatives in battlefield, spiritual, ecological, heritage and adventure tourism are being undertaken, creating employment for local youth.

"The Army is making the Indian youth self-reliant by training them in tour guiding, mountaineering and adventure sports. Under the Smart Borders initiative, the Army's communication towers are being used to provide a mobile network in Ladakh and other remote areas. The Army is playing an important role in relief and rescue operations during natural calamities," he said.

Addressing veterans, General Dwivedi said, "Our veterans -- your sacrifice is our foundation. Though today your passion and dedication to the nation remain as invaluable as ever, you are not only the bearers of our glorious legacy of service, but also an important pillar of nation-building. I would like to tell the young cadets and students that today is not just a historical memory; it is a call for nation-building. Serve your country with honesty, purity and patriotism, be it in the form of service, science, education, medicine or entrepreneurship."

"For us, Kargil Vijay Diwas is not just a memory, it is a vow to fight till our last breath to protect the sovereignty, integrity and honour of India. We are peaceful, but not weak. We are determined, vigilant and steadfast. Our martyrs are our inspiration. We will carry forward the legacy of our heroes. Let us pledge together today that we will make India safe, 'Shashakt' (strong) and 'Viksit' (developed)," the Army Chief concluded.

