Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds of unparalleled courage of brave sons of India: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation during the 1999 Kargil War on Saturday, as the country observed Kargil Vijay Diwas to mark 25 years of India's victory over Pakistan.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote: "Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This occasion reminds us of the unparalleled courage and valour of those brave sons of Mother India who dedicated their lives to protect the nation's pride. Their passion to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation. Jai Hind!"

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate the success of Operation Vijay, which the Indian Armed Forces launched to drive out Pakistani intruders who had occupied key mountain posts in the Kargil region of Ladakh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to the bravehearts on social media, saying: "Kargil Vijay Diwas is an unforgettable day of pride and the saga of victory for our nation’s brave soldiers. In the year 1999, our soldiers, through 'Operation Vijay,' brought the enemy to their knees, setting an indelible example of indomitable courage and valour."

He added, "On this occasion, I pay tribute to all those brave heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the defence of the motherland. The nation will forever remain indebted to your sacrifice and dedication."

Union Minister J.P. Nadda also paid glowing tributes to the armed forces.

In a post on X, Nadda said, "This victory not only reclaimed the mountain peaks but also restored India's pride and honour. Our brave soldiers sacrificed their lives to hoist the Tricolour again in Kargil, filling every Indian with pride."

"This grateful nation will forever remain indebted to our heroic soldiers who, with their extraordinary bravery, protected the self-respect of Mother India," he added.

Commemorative events will be held across the country, including in the national capital, to honour the brave soldiers. Ceremonies will also be conducted at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and various military establishments nationwide.

