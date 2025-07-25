Kargil Vijay Diwas to be commemorated at State War Memorial, Guwahati tomorrow

New Delhi, July 25 The Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, under the Ministry of Defence, will commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday (July 26) at the State War Memorial, Dighalipukhuri, Guwahati, honouring the valiant heroes of the 1999 Kargil War.

The solemn ceremony will begin at 8:30 hours with the arrival of dignitaries and invitees. The wreath-laying ceremony, central to the event, will witness floral tributes by senior officials, ex-servicemen, and family members of martyrs, including Veer Naris and Veer Matas.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will attend the occasion as the Chief Guest, accompanied by Lt Gen R.P. Kalita (Retd.), and other senior military veterans and officers.

The event will also be marked by the presence of Col Dilip Kumar Borah (Retd.), Lt Gen P.K. Bharali (Retd.), and representatives from all three services – Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The programme includes a ceremonial general salute by NCC cadets, skit play by Army School Narengi, and speeches recounting experiences of the Kargil War.

Veer Naris will also be felicitated in recognition of their family’s supreme sacrifice. A patriotic song by NCC cadets will conclude the formalities, followed by high tea and informal interaction with the dignitaries.

The event is expected to instil a sense of pride, patriotism, and gratitude among citizens, especially the youth, and reinforce the spirit of unity and sacrifice.

It is pertinent to note here that Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives while battling Pakistani intruders in the Kargil area 26 years ago.

The Kargil War began in May 1999 when Pakistani soldiers and militants infiltrated Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC), occupying key peaks in the Kargil region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The intrusion led to full scale military conflict between India and Pakistan and after weeks of intense fighting, the Indian Army successfully regained control of all the occupied positions by late July, and the war officially ended on July 26.

