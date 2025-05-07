Kargil War heroes hail 'Operation Sindoor'; call for tougher stand against Pakistan

New Delhi, May 7 Decorated Kargil War veterans on Wednesday expressed pride over 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian military's tri-services strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), calling it a bold and necessary response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead.

Launched in the wee hours of Wednesday, 'Operation Sindoor' was a coordinated assault involving the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Between 1:05 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., Indian forces fired 24 missiles at nine high-value terror camps, including Lashkar-e-Taiba's headquarters in Muridke and key installations in Bahawalpur -- both long recognised as nerve centres of terrorist activity.

Naik Deep Chand (Retd.), a Kargil War veteran from the Artillery division who lost both legs and a hand in enemy shelling, commended the forces for their decisive action against terrorism.

Known for his resilience and motivational role during the 1999 conflict, he urged citizens to honour and support the armed forces more vocally.

"It is very easy to raise questions on the security forces and blame them. However, it is the military that protects everyone. Today, it is those very soldiers who are fighting the war. If you get a chance, try to give respect to the Indian Army -- sometimes, show the courage to salute them," he told IANS.

He emphasised that celebrities and leaders often get praised, but it is the armed forces that truly serve on the frontlines.

"The Army is always working selflessly for the nation and is completely dedicated to the nation's pride and glory. Our Indian Army is capable of showing every kind of strength, and you people have shown this too," he said, addressing the security forces.

Hailing the strikes as a strong message to India's adversaries, he added, "Our 'Operation Sindoor' is a very good answer. Along with that, I also want to say that now is the time for us to take PoK. Foreign governments that were backing each other till yesterday have now said 'it's your internal matter' -- what other signal do we need?"

Brigadier Kushal Thakur (Retd.), who commanded the 18th Grenadiers during the Kargil War and led his troops in the fierce battles of Tololing and Tiger Hill, also lauded the operation and condemned the April 22 Pahalgam massacre.

"This attack was not only on those tourists but also on the peace that had returned to Kashmir. It targeted the prosperity and the revival of tourism and business that people in the region were finally experiencing," he told IANS.

He suggested that the assault was orchestrated to undermine the perception of normalcy in Kashmir and delegitimize India's efforts on the global stage.

"A few days ago, Pakistan's Army chief, Asim Munir, made inflammatory remarks, saying 'Hindus and Muslims are different, our ideologies are different, and Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein'. This attack was an attempt to change the peaceful narrative and convince the world that Kashmir remains unstable," he said.

Brigadier Thakur expressed confidence in India's military capacity, citing past operations like the Balakot air strikes and the Uri surgical strike.

"The number of militants in Jammu and Kashmir is not very large -- around 100 to 150. They can be targeted with precision. We can also reactivate the Line of Control and carry out pinpoint operations across it. Diplomatic pressure should also be built with the support of international allies to isolate Pakistan," he said.

He stressed the need for a firmer national posture. "Now the time has come to take the harshest possible steps. Enough is enough."

