'Karma hits back': Kavitha on BRS defeat in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad, Nov 14 "Karma hits back" was former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha's reaction to the defeat of the party in the Jubilee Hills by-election in Telangana.

Kavitha, daughter of BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), took to X with a sharp jibe after BRS failed to retain the Assembly seat.

The ruling Congress wrested the seat from the BRS in the by-election caused by the death of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath.

The defeat in the by-election came as a huge blow to the BRS, which was hoping to bounce back after losing power in 2023 and following its humiliating performance in last year’s Lok Sabha polls when it drew a blank.

Kavitha had resigned from BRS following her suspension for anti-party activities in September. She also quit as a member of the Legislative Council.

The Telangana Jagruthi leader is currently on a four-month-long padyatra. This is her first public outreach programme after leaving the BRS.

She continues to hold consultations with Telangana Jagruthi leaders and others to finalise her political strategy.

Kavitha said early this week that she would continue to work on people’s issues and return to active politics only later.

"I will show how it looks when a woman leads in politics, but that time hasn’t come yet," she said at Hanamkonda.

Stating that she was sent out of BRS in a humiliating manner, she ruled out returning to the party.

"If KCR garu calls me as a father, I will go to him. But there is no question of returning to BRS," she said.

It may be recalled that Kavitha had launched an all-out attack on her cousin and former minister T. Harish Rao and another cousin and former MP Santosh Kumar, accusing them of corruption. This had resulted in her suspension from the party by KCR.

While resigning from the party, she cautioned KCR and her brother and BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao that they may also face a similar situation from certain people within the party.

