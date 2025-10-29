Karnal: Four Men Open Fire at Saga Music Company Office in Alpha City; Police Probe Gangster Link

Three unidentified men opened fire at the Saga Music Company office in Haryana’s Karnal. The office is located at upscale Alpha City Colony. The assailants, who arrived on motorcycles, reportedly fired 25 to 30 rounds before fleeing the scene.

Hearing the gunfire, locals alerted the police, who quickly reached the spot and recovered several bullet shells. Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Poonia, DSP Rajiv, and police officer Tarsem Singh, along with a forensic team, inspected the area.

CIA 2, SI Manoj Kumar said, "According to preliminary information, 30–40 rounds of firing took place at Alpha City, Karnal, targeting an IT office of a music company. The reason behind the attack is not yet known. Multiple police teams from different stations are investigating the incident and carrying out their duties at the scene..."

Company owner Sumit Singh said he had not received any threats or ransom demands. Police said that security guards were deployed at the entry and exit points of the office. However, as the nearby Baldi village side lacks a boundary wall, the shooters are believed to have entered and escaped through that route.

"Early this morning, around 4:30 AM, a call was received on Dial 112 reporting that some unidentified individuals had opened fire at the office of a company in LPA City. The local police team immediately reached the spot, and I also visited the location. I met with the on-site personnel, who provided us with detailed information about the incident," said SP Ganga Ram Punia.

SP Ganga Ram Poonia stated that a case has been registered against the four accused, and the investigation is underway based on CCTV footage and other evidence.