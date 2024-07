Karnataka: 100% Reservation for Kannadigas for ‘C and D’ Grade Posts in All Private Industries, Says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced that the state government approved a bill mandating 100% reservation for Kannadigas in private firms for Group C and Group D posts. The move came following a cabinet meeting on Monday.

"The Cabinet meeting held yesterday approved a bill to make recruitment of 100 per cent Kannadigas mandatory for 'C and D' grade posts in all private industries in the state," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X (Twitter). "We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of the Kannadigas," the CM said.

According to sources in the law department, the 'Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024' will be tabled on Thursday in the State Assembly.