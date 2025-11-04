Karnataka: 15 Injured, Including 5 Children After Rabid Dog Attack in Ilkal

Karnataka: A rabid dog attacked 15 people in Ilkal, including five children and four women, according to a senior health official citing a preliminary inquiry. According to PTI report, Fifteen people-five of them children-were hospitalised on Monday. The victims received initial anti-rabies injections, and those with severe injuries were given immunoglobulin.

Five were subsequently referred to the district hospital for further treatment. Municipal authorities in Ilkal have been instructed to capture the dog involved in the incident, officials said.

Earlier, pit bull brutally attacked woman in Jhansi, while she went to meet her neighbours. This attack caught on CCTV camera has left the locals in shock. In viral video, it can be seen that dog held woman's hand tightly for good five minutes. Meanwhile another woman present at incident was trying to rescue her from dog.

According to reports this incident happened on Saturday (August 29)Evening in Chitrakoot Colony, within the Sipri Bazar Police Station area, Hemlata visited her neighbor Meera Chaubey to pick up some items. When Hemlata knocked on the closed main gate, Chaubey's freely roaming Pitbull attacked her. Hemlata's daughter and neighbors rushed to help, eventually freeing her from the dog. The attack has sparked fear among local residents. The injured woman is receiving hospital treatment, and CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.

In 2024, the Indian government banned the import, sale, breeding, and possession of 23 "ferocious" dog breeds, including Pitbull Terriers, due to risks to human safety. This directive was issued in response to numerous incidents of severe and fatal attacks involving these breeds, particularly Pitbulls.