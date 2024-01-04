Karnataka: 19-Year-Old Boy Shoots Himself Using Father's Service Weapon

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI): A teenager allegedly shot himself using his father's licensed firearm in the rural limits of Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ravi Uttap (19), the son of a security guard, police said, adding that he killed himself with his father's service weapon while his parents were away.

The deceased teenager's father was employed as a security guard for Nandi Infrastructures Corridor Enterprises (NICE), police said.

Further investigation is underway into the reasons why the teen took the extreme step, police said.

Further inputs are awaited. (ANI)