Karnataka: 20 Peacocks Found Dead in Hanumanthapura Village

At least 20 peacocks were found dead in Hanumanthapura village of Karnataka. The carcasses of birds, including three males and 17 females, were found in agricultural land by farmers beside a stream. The cause of the death is under investigation. After receiving the information, forest officials visited the spot and conducted the inspection.

The carcasses of the dead peacocks have been sent to the Forensic Science Labs for tests to investigate the cause of their death. This comes days after the unnatural deaths of 20 monkeys, a tigress and four cubs. The forensic report is awaited.

Earlier this month, 20 monkeys were found dead in the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. Forest and police officials suspect that the monkeys were poisoned. In June, a tigress and her four cubs in found dead in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. The investigation later revealed that they died after eating a poisoned cow. The carcasses of the tigress and three cubs were discovered in the Meenyam forest area, within the Hoogyam range of the sanctuary, according to an NDTV report.