Karnataka: 29,000 Litres of Illicit Alcohol Worth Rs 35 Lakh Found Hidden in Cargo Truck in Dharwad

In a major crackdown on illegal alcohol transportation in Karnataka, Dharwad Police seized a staggering 29,440 litres of illicit spirit—reported to be 95% pure alcohol—during a late-night operation on the outskirts of the district. Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya revealed that this high-grade alcohol, commonly used for producing sanitisers, perfumes, and a variety of liquors, was discovered after police received a tip-off about suspicious activity in the area.

Acting swiftly, PSI Sidharam and Circle Instructor Lohar inspected a vehicle around 4 am on Tuesday, November 25, which had attempted to disguise its cargo as garlic and flour. Upon inspection, authorities found the hidden alcohol stash and immediately moved to seize it, SP Arya told the news agency IANS.

SP Arya said people carrying alcohol do not have a permit, no other documents and no purchase order. The exercise department did the investigation of the vehicle and a case has been filed against the driver and his college under Section 11(14) 32, 38A and 43.

The police said that the vehicle was coming from Maharashtra's Kolhapur, and the destination of the vehicle is under investigation.