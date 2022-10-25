Karnataka: 3 dead, 2 injured after car rams into road divider in Chitradurga

As many as three people were killed while two others were critically injured after their car rammed into a road divider in Chitradurga, said traffic police officials on Tuesday.

The tragic accident occurred near the Tourists Guest House.

The injured were shifted to the hospital by the police officials.

According to the Chitradurga Traffic Police, two out of the three persons who died in this accident belonged to Medehalli while the third person hailed from Bengaluru.

Investigations into the matter are underway.

Earlier in another instance, nine people were killed in a head-on collision between a tempo traveler vehicle and a KMF milk vehicle on the late night of October 16 in the Hassan district of Karnataka.

Among the deceased, seven people were from the Salapura village and two were from the Doddihalli village.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor