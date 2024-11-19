Karnataka: 6 Bangladeshi Nationals Working in Chitradurga Garment Factories Apprehended

At least six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by police in Chitradurga City of Karnataka on Monday, November 18. Illegal immigrants were working in Aravind Garments and White Wash Garments situated on Holalkere Road. The arrested Bengali infiltrators were identified as Sheikh Shaipur Rahman, Muhammad Suman Husen Ali, Mazarul, Azizul Shaikh, Muhammad Saqib Sikdar and Sanowar Hussain.

According to the press release by Karnataka Police, during raid they interrogated and verified documents found from the individuals and said to be from Bangladesh.

"They had illegally infiltrated into India several years ago with the intention of settling here. Initially entering through West Bengal, they procured fake Aadhaar cards and other documents in Kolkata and have been working in various states of India to sustain their livelihood," a police press release read.

Karnataka | On 18th November, while patrolling near Aravind Garments and White Wash Garments on Holalkere Road, Chitradurga City, 6 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in the second phase of Dhavalagiri Layout.



"They had recently arrived in Chitradurga city for employment purposes. The fake Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, labor cards, bank passbooks, PAN cards, and one passport found in their possession have been confiscated for further legal action. Legal proceedings will be initiated against the aforementioned individuals," said a release.

Police in Karnataka have been conducting operations for the past several months and are arresting Bangladeshi nationals who have been living illegally in the country. Four Bangladeshi nationals who had been living in Bangalore for many years were taken into custody by the police in April this year. Aadhaar Card, Caste Certificate, Ration Card, Ayushman Card, Mazdoor Card, Voter ID were found with him.