Karnataka: 6-Year-Old Girl Dies in Landslide Triggered by Heavy Rain in Coastal Region

Many regions of Karnataka is experiencing heavy rainfalls from past few days. This relentless downpour has triggered landslides in the residential areas, leaving several resident trapped under the debris. Officials confirmed on Friday that a six-year-old girl lost her life after heavy rains caused landslides in coastal Karnataka's Ullal Taluk. On Thursday, five people were buried beneath a collapsed hillside, the report added.

Rescue teams have rescued two survivors and are continuing efforts to find others still trapped. Authorities have warned vulnerable coastal areas to prepare for ongoing intermittent rains. Local disaster response teams and district officials are coordinating rescue and relief operations. In Gokak, Belagavi, a three-year-old girl, Krithika, died on May 26 when a wall collapsed on her during heavy rains. The incident occurred around 7:30 am in Mahalingeshwar Nagar as a wall from a neighboring house fell on Krithika and her younger sister, Khushi, while they were asleep.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Rain Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Tirunelveli, Yellow Alert for Chennai Due to Heavy Rainfall

Krithika died on the spot. Her mother, Reshma, and sister, Khushi, were injured and are in stable condition at Gokak Hospital. Karnataka is experiencing widespread disruptions due to an early and intense southwest monsoon. As of May 25, the state recorded 139.3 mm of rainfall, a 160% increase over the typical May average and the wettest May in over a decade.