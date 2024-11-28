Karnataka: 7-Year-Old Boy Severely Injured in Hit-and-Run Accident In Baliyoor; CCTV Footage Goes Viral (Watch Video)
November 28, 2024
A seven-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after being struck by a speeding motorcycle while crossing a road in Baliyoor, near the Manjeshwar area on the Karnataka-Kerala border. The accident, which occurred in a region bordering Mangaluru, was captured on CCTV, showing the harrowing moment the child was hit.
The boy, whose identity has not been disclosed, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Local authorities are investigating the incident and attempting to identify the motorcyclist, who reportedly fled the scene without offering assistance. The video of the accident has since gone viral, sparking outrage and calls for accountability.