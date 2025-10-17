Karnataka Accident: 3 Killed, 20 Injured as Mini-Truck Collides with Stationary Tractor-Trailer in Haveri

Three people died on the spot and 20 others were injured after a mini-truck collided with a stationary tractor-trailer on National Highway 48 near Kakola in Ranebennur taluk of Karnataka’s Haveri district. The injured were taken to the Ranebennur Taluk Hospital for treatment. The deceased were identified as 65-year-old Chamanasab Kerimattihalli, 65-year-old Mabusab Doddagubbi and 70-year-old Ningamma Jigaler. All were residents of Malebennur in Davangere district.

According to the reports, the victims were returning home after attending a wedding procession when the accident occurred. A team from the Ranebennur Rural Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and shifted the injured to hospital. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on October 6, three people were killed and four others were injured when a private sleeper coach bus ran over a group of devotees walking towards the Huligemma temple near Kookanapalli village in Koppal district.

The incident took place on National Highway 50 when the devotees were on a padayatra to the temple in Huligi village. The deceased were identified as Annapurna, 40, Prakash, 25, and Sharanappa, 19, all residents of Tarihala village in Gadag district.

The devotees had started their padayatra two days earlier and were only a few hours away from the temple when the bus, reportedly travelling from Sindhogi to Bengaluru, hit them. Four others were injured and admitted to the Koppal District Hospital.

Superintendent of Police Ram Arasiddi visited the accident site and reviewed the situation. Police said a case was registered under the jurisdiction of Munirabad Police Station and further investigation is in progress.