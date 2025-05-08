Karnataka Accident: 6 Dead, 2 Injured in Horrific Car-Lorry Crash on NH-48 in Haveri (Watch Video)

Haveri, Karnataka (May 9, 2025): Six people died and two others were injured in a road accident near Motebennur village in Byadagi taluk on National Highway 48 on Thursday. Police said the accident occurred when a car traveling toward Hubballi crashed into a lorry moving in the same direction. The impact killed six passengers at the scene. Two others were injured and are receiving treatment at a district hospital.

#WATCH | Haveri, Karnataka | 6 dead and 2 injured in an accident at NH-48 near Byadagi town of Haveri district. pic.twitter.com/AOFI9fkklY — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar confirmed the incident and said that eight people were travelling in the car. He said six people died on the spot while two were taken to the hospital for treatment. Byadagi police visited the scene and began an investigation into the cause of the crash. Authorities said the identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed.

The crash led to a temporary traffic disruption on NH-48. The damaged vehicles were removed and normal flow resumed after police intervention.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, six members of the same family were killed in a crash on National Highway 27 in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. A car travelling at high speed collided with a truck, killing six people on the spot and injuring two others. The family was travelling from Ikghara village in Bahraich district to Bengaluru in a private car. The injured were taken to hospital and the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem. Police said the victims belonged to one family. The accident caused traffic congestion on the highway. Police used heavy equipment to remove the damaged vehicles and restore the flow of traffic.

Ankit, one of the injured, said they were visiting a relative named Brijesh, a doctor in a private hospital in Bengaluru. Brijesh was driving the car and was supposed to switch with Ankit at Jhansi. Along with them were Brijesh’s wife Sangeeta and their infant daughter Siddhika. During the drive, Brijesh reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. The car hit a road divider before crashing into a truck. Brijesh, Preeti, Sangeeta, Siddhika and Vinita died on the spot. Their bodies were retrieved with the help of gas cutters. Ankit, along with Kanha and Manvi, were taken to hospital. Manvi died during treatment. The condition of the remaining injured is critical.