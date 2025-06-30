Karnataka Accident: Four of a Family, Including Children, Killed After Car Rams into Speeding Truck in Magadi

Four family members, including children, were killed in a car accident on National Highway (NH-75) near Kunigal bypass in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district. The accident occurred when the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a speeding cement truck.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Mattikere village in Magadi taluk — Seebe Gowda, his wife Shobha, and their children Dumbishree and Bhanukiran Gowda. The accident occurred while the family was on their way to drop their son off at his school hostel. Seebe Gowda, who lived with his family in Magadi town, had come to Kunigal to drop off his son Bhanukiran Gowda, a Class 8 student at Valley School near Bidanagere on the outskirts of Kunigal.

#BREAKING: Four members of a family from Mattikere village, Magadi taluk, died after their car was hit by a speeding canter truck on NH-75 near Kunigal bypass. The deceased, Seebe Gowda, wife Shobha and children Dumbishree and Bhanukiran, were returning after dropping their… pic.twitter.com/zepCykfv9q — IANS (@ians_india) June 30, 2025

The family had returned to Magadi on Sunday for the holiday and were travelling together after dinner to drop the boy back at the hostel. As they reached the Kunigal bypass, a speeding Canter truck coming from the wrong side on a one-way road rammed into their car.

The impact of the head-on collision was so severe that all four passengers in the car died on the spot. The car was completely mangled in the crash.