Karnataka Accident: Six Dead After Container Truck Overturns on Car Near Nelamangala (Watch Video)

Six people, including two children, died in a tragic accident when a container truck toppled and fell on their SUV near Nelamangala on Saturday morning. The incident caused a traffic jam extending about 3 km on National Highway 4.

The victims, a family from Vijayapura, were traveling in the car when the incident happened

According to police, the accident occurred around 11 a.m. as the SUV and truck were traveling towards Tumakuru from Bengaluru. Preliminary investigations revealed that the SUV and the truck were moving parallel when the container truck collided with another truck belonging to KMF (Nandini). Both trucks overturned. The SUV, positioned next to the container truck, was crushed when it fell.

The family, traveling for a weekend holiday, was in the Volvo XC90 B5 Mild Hybrid Ultra SUV with the registration number KA-01-ND-1536. The family hailed from Vijayapura and had purchased the vehicle in October.

Local residents and commuters rushed to the scene to help. They extricated the victims' bodies from the SUV and transported them to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival. The bodies have been moved to the mortuary at Nelamangala government hospital.

Authorities cleared the wreckage from the road using three cranes. Police have not yet identified the deceased.