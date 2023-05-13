Karnataka Assembly Election: Congress books 50 rooms at 5-star hotel ahead of results

The Karnataka Assembly elections have dealt a blow to the ruling BJP, with Congress' T Raghumurthy winning from Chalgira by a margin of 16,000 votes. In the midst of all the uncertainty surrounding the election results, the Congress party has reportedly reserved 50 rooms, including a five-star hotel.

Reports suggest that the Congress party has made a reservation for 50 rooms at the luxurious Hilton Hotel located in Bengaluru. The party has directed its winning MLAs to reach the hotel by 8 pm. Additionally, the Congress party has arranged small aircraft at three different airstrips in Karnataka.

A responsible leader from the Congress party was assigned to each of the three airstrips in Karnataka. A flight carrying the winning MLAs from each region is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru, and only those MLAs who are located nearby will be transported by road. The Congress Legislature Party is expected to convene a meeting tomorrow.

In the event of a Congress victory, there are speculations about who will be appointed as the chief minister. According to Congress sources, "Siddaramaiah will be the sole contender for the position if the party secures an absolute majority."

On Saturday, DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chief, expressed confidence that the Congress would secure more than 140 seats in the state elections and form the government. He added that the party members would accept any decision made by the party.