Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting of votes begins

The counting of votes for the high stake Karnataka assembly elections 2023 is underway. The ruling BJP is hoping to retain the only southern state where it has held power, and in the process, reverse the trend since the 1980s of Karnataka voting out its incumbent government. The Congress, on the other hand, aims to win its first major state since December 2018, when it defeated its arch-rival in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. According to most exit polls, the Congress will either be the single-largest party or win just about enough number of seats to form government on its own.