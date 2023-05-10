Karnataka Assembly elections: Police crackdown nets millions in cash, drugs, and contraband

In preparation for the Karnataka Assembly elections, the police conducted an operation in the border regions of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Solapur districts. During this operation, they seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 88 lakh, along with illegal liquor, gutkha, ganja, suspicious vehicles, and other valuable items worth Rs 4.35 crore. Additionally, seven weapons were also confiscated. This operation was carried out between April 24th and May 8th.

Amidst the Karnataka Assembly elections, robust security measures were implemented by the police on the borders shared by Maharashtra and Karnataka. Senior police officials conducted frequent meetings, ensuring efficient coordination between the officers from both states to strategize the deployment. In the Kolhapur region, a total of 40 checkpoints were established in the border areas of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Solapur rural districts. These checkpoints were manned by police personnel around the clock, ensuring continuous surveillance.

Over the course of 15 days, the police in three districts conducted operations resulting in the confiscation of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 88 lakh. Additionally, they seized 35,000 litres of liquor worth Rs 20 lakh, along with 19 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2.33 lakh. Furthermore, the police successfully apprehended 11 vehicles involved in smuggling activities, including the transportation of liquor, marijuana, and other suspicious items.

A total of 2,890 individuals were charged with various offences including drug trafficking, and involvement in illegal activities such as matka and gambling, which had the potential to impact the electoral process.

To ensure a seamless election process, a dedicated team of 150 police officers and personnel were stationed at 40 checkpoints across the three districts. Sunil Phulari, the Special Inspector General of Police, expressed that this deployment significantly contributed to the successful and orderly conduct of the elections.