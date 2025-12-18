Karnataka Assembly passes hate speech law without debate, LoP Ashoka tears up bill

Belagavi, Dec 18 The Karnataka Assembly passed the controversial Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, amid chaos and without debate by members of the Opposition on Thursday.

Leader of Opposition and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader R. Ashoka, strongly objecting to the manner in which the Bill was taken up, tore a copy of it on the floor of the House.

Amid the uproar and strong opposition by the BJP and JD-S MLAs, Speaker U.T. Khader put the Bill to vote and announced that it had been passed.

The BJP MLAs shouted slogans, alleging that the Assembly Speaker was acting improperly and setting a bad precedent.

Strongly objecting to the Bill, Leader of Opposition Ashoka said, "I have not completed my speech on the Hate Speech Regulation Bill. We are prepared to speak on the Bill. Curtailing the rights of Opposition members is not a good tradition. Please rethink and allow the discussion to take place."

Senior BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar said the Bill was passed amid chaos without providing an opportunity for discussion.

The Assembly Speaker should reconsider the decision, BJP leader Kumar said, adding that whenever there is a heated debate, Legislative members are usually called for a meeting and, after resolving issues, discussion is allowed.

"I insist that the Assembly Speaker gives an opportunity for discussion," he said.

Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said it was an important Bill and alleged that it was aimed at targeting the Opposition in Karnataka.

"Not allowing the Opposition to speak on the Bill will remain a black mark in history. We will not remain silent. We will approach the Supreme Court. This is a second Emergency imposed by the Congress-led government in the state," he alleged.

JD-S Floor leader C.B. Suresh Babu said that discussion on the Bill was necessary and that passing it in such a manner was not a good tradition.

Senior JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna said that discussion over the Bill was essential.

"I am a six-time MLA and I am being tortured. This leads to hate politics. This heinous act should not be committed," he added.

Assembly Speaker Khader decided to proceed with voting after remarks made by the State Urban Development Minister

Minister Suresh said he did not understand why the BJP was so prejudiced about the issue and alleged that BJP leaders had created communal strife in the state's coastal region.

This led to further uproar in the House, with BJP leaders strongly condemning the remarks and rushing to the well of the House in protest as Minister Suresh repeated his allegation regarding communal strife in the coastal region.

Assembly Speaker Khader said the controversial remarks would be expunged from the records and asked Leader of Opposition Ashoka to continue his speech.

However, as the BJP and JD-S MLAs continued sloganeering and chaos prevailed, the Assembly Speaker proceeded to put the Bill to vote, declared it passed, and adjourned the House.

Earlier, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, while explaining the Bill in the State Assembly, said that the Congress-led state government had reduced the punishment for hate crimes prescribed in the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, from 10 years to seven years.

"Under the Bill, a person committing a hate crime will be punished with imprisonment of not less than one year, which may extend up to seven years, along with a fine of Rs 50,000. For a subsequent or repeated offence, imprisonment of not less than two years, extendable up to seven years, along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh, has been prescribed," Minister Parameshwara said.

"Considering various opinions, the Congress-led state government has withdrawn the provision prescribing 10 years of imprisonment for repeated offences," he clarified.

