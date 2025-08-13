Karnataka ATM Robbery: Thief Caught Red-Handed in Ballari in Late-Night Operation; Dramatic CCTV Footage Emerges

A dramatic CCTV footage from Karnataka's Ballari surfaced on social media, in which police caught a thief red-handed for trying to rob an ATM. According to the news agency PTI, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mallikarjuna nabbed the thief and was overpowered on the spot.

The arrested robber was identified as Venkatesh, a resident of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. The Ballari patrol police received a tip about the robbery incident. Acting on this, ASI Mallikarjuna rushed to the spot and intercepted the accused as he was trying to flee the spot with an ATM cash box from an Axis Bank kiosk situated near Kalamma Circle.

Despite being overpowered by officials, the thief tried to attack the ASI in an effort to escape. Along with ASI, Constable Ningappa rushed to the spot and assisted in overpowering the accused.

VIDEO | Ballari, Karnataka: In a dramatic late-night incident, Ballari patrol police caught a criminal red-handed while he was attempting to rob an ATM. The suspect was overpowered on the spot. The incident when ASI Mallikarjun nabbed the thief was captured on CCTV.… pic.twitter.com/tXqJN4ARSR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 13, 2025

The dramatic CCTV footage shared on the social media platform X shows a thief breaking the ATM as he turned back an officer with a safety helmet nabbed him in the kisko, while he can be seen trying to attack the officer to flee, another police officer overpowered the thief and arrested him.

The accused is now in police custody, and further investigation is underway to determine if he is linked to other thefts in the region.