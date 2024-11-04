Karnataka Bans Dangerous Glass-Coated Kite Strings to Protect Birds and Humans

In a move responding to animal welfare advocates, the Karnataka government has prohibited the use of metal or glass-coated strings, known as manja, for kite flying. This decision aims to mitigate harm to humans, birds, and the environment. The amendment to the notification under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act (EPA), 1986, mandates that only cotton thread free from sharp, metallic, or glass components and adhesives can be used for kite flying.

This expanded ban now includes not only nylon “Chinese” manja but also strings coated with glass or metal powder. Similar regulations have been enacted by the governments of Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana, and Tripura. The amendment was prompted by a request from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, highlighting the dangers of manja that result in bird and human injuries. Farhat Ul Ain, PETA India’s Senior Advocacy Officer, expressed gratitude to the Karnataka government for addressing the risks associated with glass and metal-reinforced kite strings, as well as nylon manja.

Ul Ain noted, “This decisive action will save countless humans and animals, including critically endangered vultures, frequently maimed by these dangerous strings. Everyone can help prevent these devastating injuries and tragic deaths by opting for plain cotton kite strings or other forms of entertainment.” The statement also emphasized that all types of manja pose risks to humans, birds, and the environment, with sharp strings often causing severe injuries and fatalities among both animals and people.