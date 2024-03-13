Karnataka BJP, Congress trade barbs over Centre notifying CAA rules

Bengaluru, March 13 The opposition BJP and the ruling Congress are in a confrontational mode over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Karnataka.

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Wednesday charged that the Congress leaders are without humanity utilizing the CAA issue to foment communal feelings. “The issue of whether to sanction citizenship or deny it rests with the Central government. Common sense in this regard is lacking in CM Siddaramaiah,” Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka stated that there is no connection between the minorities of the country and the CAA. The persons who have arrived in our country are living on footpaths and are shelterless. The Congress leaders without humanity are seeing everything with a biased eye.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Centre has implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act only for the upcoming elections and this is the BJP’s election gimmick because it is afraid of defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

He was speaking to the media in Udupi on Wednesday. Responding to the media’s question about the Chief Minister's stance on the implementation of the CAA in the state, he said that the BJP kept silent about it for so many years and implemented it just before the elections.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Wednesday that a decision will be made in the cabinet meeting on whether to implement or reject the CAA.

