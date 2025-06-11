Karnataka BJP demands all-party meet, public debate on caste census resurvey

Bengaluru, June 11 Stepping up its attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government, the BJP on Wednesday demanded a public discussion and an all-party meeting on the proposed resurvey of the caste census announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said, “If CM Siddaramaiah is truly committed and honest, he must first hold a public consultation on how the resurvey should be conducted. He should convene an all-party meeting, take everyone's views on board, and begin preparations only after the academic year ends. The survey must involve teachers only after that point to avoid disrupting education.”

Ashoka accused Siddaramaiah of using the caste census issue as a political tool whenever his position was threatened. “This drama has been going on for 10 years. Every time your chair shakes, you play the caste card. Why do you insult Scheduled Communities and Backward Classes like this?” he asked.

He alleged that the Chief Minister’s move was a diversionary tactic. “Your ploy to deflect attention using the caste census is no longer a secret. Stop this theatrics,” Ashoka charged.

He also pointed out that the central government has already committed to including caste enumeration in the upcoming national census. “Then why waste the hard-earned tax money of Kannadigas on another survey?” he questioned.

Referring to the earlier caste survey conducted under the H. Kantharaju Commission, Ashoka noted that the report was widely opposed by religious leaders, community heads, the public, and even Congress ministers and MLAs.

“Despite the backlash, you stubbornly pushed it to the Cabinet. But when the High Command reprimanded you, you meekly agreed to a re-survey. So, who are you answerable to -- the people of Karnataka or the Congress High Command?” Ashoka asked.

He also raised doubts over the feasibility of completing the resurvey in 90 days, as suggested. “Schools have already reopened. If teachers are assigned this massive task now, children’s education will be seriously disrupted. Who else will the government deploy for the survey?” he asked.

Ashoka also criticised the idea of an online survey. “Even many literate citizens struggle with online systems. How can you ensure accurate data and avoid erroneous entries?”

He demanded accountability for the Rs 167 crore already spent on the previous survey. “That report is now redundant. Who will take responsibility for this wasteful expenditure?” he asked.

Ashoka also alleged that the fresh push for the caste census was aimed at deflecting public attention from the recent IPL celebration tragedy in Bengaluru. “Is this another grand drama to cover up your failures?” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, after meeting AICC leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday, said the government has decided to update the caste census report through a transparent, house-to-house and online process.

“To address the confusion and discord surrounding the caste survey and its statistics, we have decided to give everyone another opportunity to submit their details. The date of the survey will be announced by the Chief Minister after Cabinet deliberations,” Shivakumar said.

