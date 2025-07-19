Karnataka BJP demands CBI probe in stampede case

Bengaluru, July 19 The Karnataka BJP has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the June 4 stampede tragedy that claimed 11 lives during the celebrations following the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL championship victory.

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, urging that the case be handed over to the CBI.

Ashoka stated, "Our fight will not stop until justice is delivered to the families of the 11 innocent youths who lost their lives in the tragedy caused by the negligence of the Congress government during the IPL victory celebrations.

In his letter, Ashoka noted, "Eleven people were killed and more than 56 injured during the RCB victory celebrations on June 4. The incident sparked nationwide discussion and has become a black mark in the sporting history of the state. There have been allegations and counter-allegations between the police and the state government regarding the incident."

"The media has reported that the stampede occurred due to the failure of the police department. However, the government has simply suspended a few police officers and remained silent. The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), while reviewing a petition by one of the suspended officers, opined that it was not appropriate to hold only the police responsible," he stated.

"It still remains unclear who is truly responsible for the tragedy, and the public also has the same question. Therefore, I urge you not to politicise this matter and to hand over the case to the CBI to ensure justice for the innocent lives lost," Ashoka demanded.

