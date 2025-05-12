Karnataka BJP expels leader for inappropriate behaviour against woman

Mangaluru, May 12 The Karnataka BJP on Monday expelled one of its local leaders for allegedly inappropriate behaviour towards a woman in Mangaluru district.

Padmanabha Saphalya, the vice president of Idkidu Gram Panchayat, has been suspended from the party following the registration of an FIR against him.

The incident occurred in Idkidu village near Bantwal town, where Saphalya allegedly flashed his private parts at a woman in a public place while she was walking home. The woman subsequently filed a police complaint against the BJP leader.

Following the registration of the complaint and the commencement of the police investigation, the BJP's Puttur Assembly Constituency Unit issued an expulsion order.

In the official order, the party stated: "The primary membership of Padmanabha Saphalya has been cancelled and he is expelled from the party with immediate effect."

The party further said that the action was taken in light of the indecent behaviour that not only disrespected a woman but also damaged the party's image, which is committed to upholding dignity and ensuring representation for women. The expelled leader has also been directed to resign from his position as vice president of the Gram Panchayat.

According to reports, the incident stemmed from a dispute in which the woman had questioned the accused over the installation of a gate that blocked the road leading to her house. As she was walking along the road, the accused allegedly exposed himself, and the act was reportedly captured on video.

The victim approached the Vitla police station and filed a formal complaint. The police have registered an FIR and are currently investigating the case.

The expulsion order was issued by Puttur Rural Unit President Dayananda Shetty Ujaremaru.

The BJP legislator C.T. Ravi was arrested for allegedly using a derogatory and sexist word about Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar during the winter session of the Karnataka State Legislature in Belagavi. However, Ravi and the BJP party have outrightly rejected the allegations in this regard.

