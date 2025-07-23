Karnataka BJP extends support to traders' protest against GST notices

Bengaluru, July 23 Karnataka BJP on Wednesday extended its support to the protest launched by traders and shop owners against the issuance of GST notices demanding exorbitant tax payments. The party urged the Siddaramiah government to stop issuing further notices and withdraw the ones already served by the Commercial Tax Department.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "The issuance of notices to small and middle-class traders by the Commercial Tax Department, as per the directions of the state government, has stirred a debate across the state. Traders are under immense pressure and deeply concerned. Instead of addressing the issue, the Chief Minister and his ministers are busy blaming the Centre."

Vijayendra further said, "The Chief Minister should recall his public statements about Karnataka achieving the first position in GST collection and his aim for the state to surpass Maharashtra. He has also set revenue targets for officers in this regard."

"The truth is now coming to light. At a time when the state treasury is empty, the Chief Minister, through the officers and the Commercial Tax Department, is indulging in the extortion of traders. I urge the Chief Minister to understand that the issuance of such notices to small and middle-class traders is entirely illegal. The state government itself is engaging in illegality," he alleged.

"The state must immediately stop issuing these notices, and the ones already sent must be withdrawn," he demanded.

Vijayendra added, "Today, traders have begun their agitation against the state government, and the BJP fully supports their protest. Many essential items are not covered under GST, yet traders selling milk and curd are receiving notices from the Commercial Tax Department."

He also pointed out, "There are three GST slabs, but traders are indiscriminately being charged 18 per cent GST without proper verification or discussion. These notices are being issued only because the treasury is empty. Traders across the state are living in fear."

"I urge the Chief Minister to reconsider and withdraw these notices immediately," he reiterated.

Amid the ongoing political face-off between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP over this issue, traders across Karnataka have launched a three-day agitation starting Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called a meeting with the aggrieved parties and trade bodies at his official residence in Bengaluru.

