Karnataka BJP Files Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi Over His Remarks in United States Over OBC, SC & ST

The state BJP leaders filed a complaint against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks in the US over OBC, SC and ST communities. The complaint was filed in the High Grounds Police Station. Rahul, while interacting with students and faculty at Georgetown University earlier this month, had said that the Congress will think of scrapping reservations when India becomes a “fair place”. He had also said that India is not a “fair place” as the Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis are still not getting participation in the system and reiterated the need to conduct a caste census.

The complaint to the High Grounds police was submitted by BJP SC Morcha state vice-president HV Manjunatha. Former Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar and others were part of the delegation that submitted the complaint to the police. The BJP leaders accused Rahul of making proactive remarks targeting the SC, ST and OBC Communities and endangering India’s internal security and integrity. The BJP leaders demanded a detailed investigation over his statements. The delegation was led by Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said that the BJP leaders have filed complaints against Rahul for speaking against the country during his US visit and filed complaints at High Grounds Police station in Bengaluru with other stations in Vijaypura, Bagalkot, and Belagavi. The BJP leader urged the police to immediately register an FIR and take appropriate action against Rahul for speaking against the country and insulting communities. Narayanaswamy said Rahul has not learned any lessons from his grandmother Indira Gandhi who had refused to speak against the country during her visit abroad when a journalist had asked about her experience in prison during 1977-78. He said the law and order situation in Karnataka has deteriorated and those responsible for protecting the Constitution are insulting.