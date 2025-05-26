Karnataka BJP hails PM Modi’s 11-year leadership milestone

Bengaluru, May 26 Karnataka BJP has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of 11 years in office, and stated that under his capable and efficient leadership, India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy.

BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra, said on Monday, “Hearty congratulations to our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who has completed 11 tireless years of dedicated service as a globally admired world leader, an efficient administrator, a capable leader, and a responsive Prime Minister working relentlessly for the nation's development.”

“With a grand resolve to build a developed India, our proud Prime Minister Modi ji has devoted himself to the mission of nation-building with the spirit of a selfless sage. His style of functioning has become a constant source of inspiration and energy for party workers like us,” Vijayendra stated.

Having taken oath as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, PM Modi has brought about significant changes and launched several initiatives in the fields of social development, economy, infrastructure, defence, industry, education, and foreign affairs, thereby making the entire world turn its gaze towards India, he said.

“Under his capable and efficient leadership, India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy. With unwavering confidence that we will soon reach the envisioned goal of a developed India, I once again extend my congratulations,” Vijayendra said.

“After Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought our country to the forefront in the world and created milestones in terms of economy and manufacturing sectors. He has taken many significant decisions in the interest of the security of the country and instilled confidence and nationalism among people,” Vijayendra underlined.

He said that under the capable and strong leadership of PM Modi, a decades-old dream has finally come true -- India has surpassed Japan to emerge as the world’s fourth-largest economy, a matter of immense pride for over a billion Indians.

NITI Aayog’s CEO has shared information regarding this achievement -- India has officially overtaken Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, marking a historic milestone on our economic journey. "As a result of our Prime Minister’s determined governance and unwavering commitment to building a developed India, the world is watching in awe at the pace of India’s progress. This accomplishment stands as testimony to the Prime Minister’s visionary and resolute leadership,” Vijayendra stated.

