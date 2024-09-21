Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna Remanded to 14 Days in Judicial Custody in Alleged Rape and Sexual Harassment Case

Karnataka (Sept. 21) — A special court on Saturday remanded Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna to 14 days in judicial custody until October 5 following his arrest in a case involving rape, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation.

He was arrested by the Bengaluru rural police on rape and harassment charges after a 40-year-old lady filed a case against Munirathna. He was produced before single bench judge KM… — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2024

Munirathna was produced before the court a day after his arrest and was subsequently sent to central jail at Parappana Agrahara. He is among seven individuals booked in connection with the case based on a complaint from a 40-year-old woman, who alleged the incident occurred at a private resort within the jurisdiction of the Kaggalipura police station.

His arrest comes just one day after a special court for people’s representatives granted him conditional bail related to separate charges, including the use of casteist slurs. The court allowed his bail application on the condition that he furnish a bond of Rs 200,000 and two sureties, while also issuing specific instructions to prevent him from tampering with evidence or obstructing the investigation.

