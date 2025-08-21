Karnataka: BJP opposes allocation of Rs 10 crore fund to Kerala's Wayanad flood victims; CM defends decision

Bengaluru, Aug 21 The Karnataka BJP has objected to the release of Rs 10 crore in funds by the Congress-led government in the state towards the rehabilitation of flood victims in the Wayanad district of Kerala.

The BJP also criticised the special interest shown by the Congress-led government in Wayanad, which is represented in the Lok Sabha by Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and veteran BJP leader R. Ashoka raised the issue in the Assembly on Thursday while debating the first installment of the supplementary estimates for 2025-26, amounting to Rs 3,352.57 crore.

Addressing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, LoP Ashoka said, "The tabling of supplementary estimates is a common practice. However, what is surprising is the 11th item, which earmarks Rs 10 crore for the rehabilitation of 100 families in Wayanad district of Kerala."

"For each house, the state government is providing Rs 10 lakh under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). In our state, for houses damaged by heavy rains and floods, the compensation provided per house is only Rs 95,000. You have given Rs 10 lakh each for a neighbouring state. The NDRF guidelines clearly specify that allocations must be made for disasters within the state," the LoP added.

"The disaster occurred long ago. When the tragedy happened, the state could have provided medicines, clothes, and other immediate relief. Even now, victims in our own state have not been fully compensated. Here, you provide Rs 95,000 per house, but for Kerala you are giving Rs 10 lakh. Why this disparity? This is not a good practice. Why are you so keen on Wayanad, of all regions in Kerala? We strongly object," he said.

Responding to the objections, CM Siddaramaiah said, "The Wayanad region was affected by floods and heavy rains. There were landslides and houses were washed away. It was declared a national disaster. It is natural to provide assistance to other states. In this context, Rs 10 crore was allocated for Wayanad."

He also added, "Many lives were lost in the landslides. Irrespective of which government is in power, such assistance would have been extended. The Central government and other states have also provided support. We live in a federal system. When Karnataka was hit by floods in 2019, other states came forward to help us. Industries and corporate bodies from outside also contributed. Earlier, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had publicly sought such assistance. This is a gesture of humanity."

However, BJP MLAs objected, saying no funds were allocated to them while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chose to fund another state.

Reacting to BJP MLAs objections, Congress MLAs said that they should instead question Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading to heated arguments.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated, "In a federal structure, it is natural for one state to help another. It has been a long-standing tradition. Thousands of crores have been spent on rehabilitation in Wayanad, and Karnataka has contributed only Rs 10 crore. It is a good gesture motivated by humanity."

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan alleged that CM Siddaramaiah did not extend similar help to states like Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, or Himachal Pradesh during disasters.

State BJP General Secretary and MLA, V. Sunil Kumar, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's "heart beats only for Wayanad".

Reacting angrily over the BJP MLA's remark, CM Siddaramaiah said that BJP leaders were "heartless", adding that Kerala is a neighbouring state.

Earlier, the Chief Minister presented the first installment of the supplementary estimates for 2025-26, amounting to Rs 3,352.57 crore, for the approval of the House.

He said that the funds would be generated through revenue receipts, loans, re-appropriations, and savings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor