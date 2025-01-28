Karnataka BJP slams Kharge for remarks against Amit Shah’s holy dip at Kumbh

Bengaluru, Jan 28 The Karnataka BJP has strongly condemned statements made by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge criticising Union Minister Amit Shah's participation in the Kumbh Mela and his holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

The BJP questioned, “Why so much hatred and disregard for Hinduism, Indian culture, and traditions by the Congress party?”

R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, emphasised the significance of the Kumbh Mela, which he described as a sacred ritual observed by millions of Hindus. "The Maha Kumbh Mela, held after 144 years, is a deeply revered tradition where taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam is believed to cleanse one of the sins and bring blessings," he stated.

Ashoka criticised Kharge, saying, “Why insult the faith of millions of Hindus just to display blind allegiance to a family that has repeatedly shown disregard for Indian values and Sanatan Dharma? Would Congress dare make such comments about the Haj pilgrimage or Ramadan fasting?”

He further said that the Constitution, authored by Dr B.R. Ambedkar, guarantees the right to religious freedom and practice. “Questioning a sacred ritual like the holy dip in the Ganga is not just an insult to Hinduism but also a violation of constitutional values,” Ashoka added.

Expressing similar sentiments, BJP MLC N. Ravikumar condemned Kharge’s comments. "Does going to Mecca or Medina end poverty or guarantee heaven? It is inappropriate to make such disrespectful remarks about Hinduism. Kharge must immediately apologize and resign as AICC President," Ravikumar demanded.

Keshav Prasad, a BJP Legislative Council member, emphasized the global recognition of the Maha Kumbh Mela. “Devotees of Sanatan Dharma from across the world have gathered for this sacred event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took the holy dip, and leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend,” he noted.

Criticising Congress’ alleged bias, Prasad said, “It’s clear from Kharge’s statement how Congress views the majority Hindu religion. Have they ever questioned Haj pilgrimages or Iftar parties? Despite decades in power, Congress has failed to eradicate poverty, but under BJP’s leadership, poverty levels have reduced, and infrastructure like toilets, roads, and gas connections have been provided.”

Asserting the BJP’s commitment to development and religious tolerance, Prasad remarked, “We are proud of our efforts to respect and uphold the religious beliefs of all communities. Kharge’s extreme comments are a reflection of Congress’ divisive mentality.”

