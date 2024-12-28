Karnataka BJP slams ruling Congress over suicide of contractor

Bengaluru, Dec 28 Karnataka BJP has dubbed the ruling Congress as a government of killers in the backdrop of the suicide of a contractor in Kalaburagi district allegedly due to the torture by a close associate of Minister Priyank Kharge.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday at the BJP state office ‘Jagannath Bhavan’ in Bengaluru, state BJP general secretary P. Rajeev criticised the Congress government, saying it has become a haven for criminals.

“I am pained over calling the Karnataka government a "government of killers." Citing recent events, he mentioned the suicide of contractor Sachin in Kalaburagi, who died by lying down on railway tracks, leaving behind allegations against a minister. The BJP has promised to stand by the family,” Rajeev underlined.

Rajeev alleged that the government is fostering a climate of despair, with increasing numbers of individuals leaving suicide notes naming ministers. The BJP plans to launch a statewide protest over such incidents, he added.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra will outline the protest strategy upon his return from Delhi, Rajeev said.

He further attacked saying, “The current government has brought the transport department to the verge of collapse. The transport department employees have called for a protest starting tomorrow. BJP stands in solidarity with the transport workers.”

Rajeev criticised the transport minister, saying it is unfortunate that the minister is unaware of the financial condition of his department.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy claims the department is profitable. “If ministers are so ignorant, what will happen to the common people? This is the misfortune of the state,” he mocked.

Highlighting the tenure of former IAS officer Upendra Tripathi as BMTC MD, he flagged how the organisation was transformed from losses to profits under his leadership, adding assets worth Rs 700 crore to the department.

Rajeev alleged that the government has gone bankrupt, attempting to sell off assets accumulated by honest officers.

He attributed the inability to pay salaries to this financial mismanagement.

“The pending amount includes Rs 700 crore for revised pensions, leave encashment and other bills. Adding up the outstanding liabilities brings the total to Rs 5,614 crore. On top of this, the government owes 10.5 per cent interest on the dues,” Rajeev charged.

Under the Shakti free travel scheme, Rs 1,180 crore is pending for the 2023-24 financial year and Rs 607 crore for 2024-25, totalling Rs 1,787 crore, he maintained.

Criticising the Chief Minister, Rajeev said, “While Siddaramaiah goes on announcing schemes, where is the merit in this? Selling off existing assets and pushing the department into bankruptcy is being touted as an achievement.”

In a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, it was acknowledged that Rs 3,650 crore was overdue. Officials agreed to propose a 15 per cent hike in bus fares to offset the deficit. However, even after the fare revision, the corporations would still incur losses of Rs 1,800 crore, according to the meeting, Rajeev stated.

The Chief Secretary also suggested utilising the 200 acres of land owned by the corporation for revenue generation, raising concerns that the government is avoiding directly addressing the funding crisis, he slammed.

Rajeev expressed concern over the future of public transport, questioning the department's condition after two-and-a-half more years of this government's tenure.

He criticised the government’s inability to address the needs of passengers and students and warned of a bleak future for the transport sector.

The government is buried under debt of Rs 1.05 lakh crore, failing to utilise it productively or provide funds to corporations, Rajeev observed.

He noted that during the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, provident fund contributions were paid on time.

The press conference was attended by state BJP secretary Sharanu Tallikeri, Belagavi rural district president Subhash Patil, state spokesperson K.M. Ashok Gowda, and OBC Morcha state general secretary Somashekar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor