Karnataka BJP slams Siddaramaiah for his ‘separate religion for Lingayats’ remarks

Bengaluru, Oct 6 Karnataka BJP has strongly criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for stating that ‘Lingayat is a separate religion’ and for assuring that the 'Namma Metro' name will be changed to 'Basava Metro,' questioning the Chief Minister’s inner intentions.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, during the inauguration of the BLA-1 state-level workshop held at the Bharat Scouts and Guides Bhavan, stated, "Protecting all communities and religions should be the foremost duty of the Chief Minister. While we welcome naming the Metro station after Basaveshwara, the public must be aware of what is in Siddaramaiah’s mind."

Vijayendra said that while public statements are one thing, the Chief Minister must reveal his inner intentions.

"The call for a separate religion has resurfaced. I have observed this in newspapers. The discussion on the Veerashaiva-Lingayat or Lingayat religion has again come to the forefront, and the public is aware of who is speaking on this issue in the backdrop," he stated.

“We must protect the Hindu religion today and be alert to attempts to divide it. At the same time, efforts must be made to unite society. Among all communities—including Scheduled Castes, backward classes, Vokkaliga, and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities—there are economically, socially, and educationally disadvantaged groups. Justice must be provided to all communities. Why is Siddaramaiah in such a hurry?” he questioned.

He further criticised the caste census, stating that in some areas, even differently-abled individuals are being included improperly.

“There is no proper preparation; yet the Chief Minister insists it must be completed within 15 days. Some forces are even trying to divide society. They are attempting to undermine the Hindu religion. Similar conspiracies and attempts have occurred in the past, but they were unsuccessful. It will not succeed in the future either,” he added.

The statement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that Lingayat is a separate religion has sparked a clash of words between two senior Congress ministers - Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil and Minister for Forests Eshwar Khandre, both hailing from the Lingayat community, in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah made the statement that Lingayats are a separate religion on Sunday in Bengaluru. The issue, raised by the Congress-led government in 2017, had been set aside following the electoral setback.

Siddaramaiah had then recommended to the Centre that Lingayats be declared a separate religion.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar had apologised to the public for attempting to create a separate religion for Lingayats.

However, the controversy has resurfaced.

