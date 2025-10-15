Karnataka BJP slams state govt over potholes menace

Bengaluru, Oct 15 Opposition leader in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, commenting on the pothole menace in Bengaluru city, questioned the Congress-led government on where did Rs 750 crore released for filling up of pot holes in Bengaluru has gone.

Speaking at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, he criticised the state government, saying it has failed to address issues of floods, droughts, and pothole-ridden roads.

He said that despite heavy rains and floods in several parts of the state, the Congress government did not bother at all.

“BJP state president, myself, the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly R. Ashoka, BJP MLC C.T. Ravi, and several other leaders went in two teams to flood-affected areas. Only after we visited did the Chief Minister take a flight and make some announcements. But those announcements never reached the people,” he alleged.

He pointed out that in Kalaburagi, Chikkodi, and Vijayapura regions, people have already taken to the streets in protest against the Congress government. In districts like Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, and Kolar, drought conditions prevail, but the government has shown no concern, he said.

Criticising the Congress government for neglecting road repairs, he said, “This government has now started claiming that if the BJP had worked properly, there would have been no potholes. It has been two and a half years since we lost power. Every monsoon brings potholes, but even now, the Congress still thinks it is our government in power.”

“In Bengaluru or anywhere else, whenever it rains, water collects in potholes. The faces of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and ministers are not visible in governance, but only in the water-filled potholes,” Narayanaswamy mocked.

“Despite many industrialists writing letters to the government, they did not care and arrogantly said, ‘let whoever wants to leave, leave.’ During the BJP’s tenure, potholes existed, but we filled them. Today, the government claims it has spent Rs 750 crore on pothole repairs. If that is so, where has the money gone? Into whose pockets? Why are the potholes still there?” he questioned.

BJP state spokespersons Prakash Shesharaghavachar, Mohan Vishva, and leaders Rudrayya and H. Hanumanthappa were present.

