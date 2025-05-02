Karnataka Board KSEAB SSLC Class 10 Result 2025 Declared on Official Website karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result 2025 on Friday, May 2, 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can check their Karnataka Class 10 results on the official website, karresults.nic.in. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 62.34%. Among regular fresher students, the pass percentage is 66.14%. To check the result, students must enter their registration number and date of birth. The result includes the student’s name, roll number, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks, grades, qualifying status and division.

Read Also | MSCE Pune Scholarship Result 2025 Declared For Class 5th and 8th on Official Website - mscepune.in

Students who score 35% or more in total are declared pass. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation of answer scripts.

In case the official website is down, students can check their marks via DigiLocker. They must visit digilocker.gov.in or use the DigiLocker app. After signing up with personal details and Aadhaar number, students can access their mark sheets under the education tab by selecting “Karnataka SSLC Exam Result 2025”.

The board will conduct the SSLC 2025 Exam 2 for students who were absent or failed in Exam 1. The schedule for the second exam will be released soon on the official website.